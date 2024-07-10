Gusty winds Wednesday, hot and humid end of week.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wind advisory is in effect until Wednesday afternoon.

This morning:

Scattered light showers continue to push through the region on the backside of an area of low pressure, which is the remnants of Beryl.

Wednesday:

Look for scattered showers to continue at least for the morning hours and then likely move out as we head into the afternoon, although we can’t rule out maybe a few stray showers for the second half of the day.

The biggest story will be the wind. A wind advisory is in effect between 5:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Wind gusts north of I-70 could reach up to 50 mph at times today. In areas south of I-70, we’ll see wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph through the afternoon.

Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and below-average temperatures, with highs into the mid- and upper-70s.

Wednesday night:

The winds will quickly calm as we head into the late night and overnight hours. Look for partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. We will also see some dense fog developing, especially in some of the low-lying areas and river valleys, through the night.

Thursday:

We should see a fairly quiet day as we head into Thursday. After some morning fog, we looked for plenty of sunshine for mid- to late-morning, with a few cumulus clouds bubbling up for the afternoon. It’s also possible there could be a pop-up thunderstorm or it could be too late in the day. High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

Friday:

Humidity will start to creep up as we wrap up the work week on Friday. Temperatures will also be running a touch warmer, with highs into the mid-80s. Much of the day should be dry with plenty of sunshine, but we could have a few pop-up storms developing late in the afternoon.

7 day forecast:

A pretty repetitive pattern is on tap heading into the weekend and beyond. Look for lots of sunshine in the morning and early afternoon hours with hot temperatures and humid conditions. With the heat of the day, we could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms for the weekend and into early next week. Highs will flirt with 90° starting Saturday. Heat indices for Monday and Tuesday could exceed triple digits.