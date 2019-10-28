Halloween weather statistics for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’ve been keeping up with the Storm Track 8 forecast, you know it could be a bit of a bumpy ride as we approach the holiday. Rain, wind and colder temperatures are all on tap for the last day of the month, which could make for more of a trick than a treat for the kids Thursday evening.

Statistically speaking, temperatures should be relatively comfortable when looking at the average. Normal high is around 60°, with normal lows in the lower 40s. The warmest Halloween was back in 1950, when we hit a high of 82°, and the coldest daytime high we had was way back in 1878 when we only hit 35°.

Rain, or in some cases snow, always seems to be the concern for parents when it comes to trick or treating. Since the late 1800’s, 34% of our Halloweens have had measurable precipitation (rain and/or snow). That’s good for about 1/3 of our Halloweens. The wettest wasn’t that long ago in 2014, where we picked up an impressive 2.01″ for the day. Ironically, the snowiest Halloween happened the following year in 2014 when we picked up 0.1″ of snow.

Speaking of snow, it certainly is a possibility this early in the season to have accumulating snow. In fact, we have had snow on Halloween 8 times since the late 1800s, most recently in 2014, and again in the early 90s.