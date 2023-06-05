Hazy and comfortable start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry weather pattern continues with a much welcomed cool down to open the work week.

Monday:

Wildfire smoke from fires in Quebec and other parts of southeastern Canada continue to filter down into the Midwest due to a northeast flow. Should not have an impact at the surface, but look for hazy skies and as a result, slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Monday night:

Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Lows fall to the upper 50s.

Tuesday:

Another hazy day, but should be a bit warmer. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

A weak cold front moving through late Tuesday night could spark a few isolated showers. Definitely not the widespread rain we need, but a few lucky areas could pick up some light rainfall amounts.

Wednesday:

Reinforcing shot of really dry air behind the front will keep our weather pleasant for the mid-week, with highs returning to the upper 70s/lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather continues through the end of the week. Some signs of hope this weekend in terms of rain, as the ridge that’s kept us quiet for the past week or so starts to break down. Shower chances could return as early as late this weekend, with possible activity continuing into next week.