Heat and humidity continue this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several more days of 90° heat are on the way, with nearly daily storm chances.

Today:

Dry and muggy to start Monday. A few pop-up storms will be possible later this afternoon. Like this weekend, most of the rain activity will be isolated, and have little movement. So areas that see rain could pick up a quick inch or two in a short amount of time.

Highs will hit the lower to middle 90s. Heat indices should jump to the middle and upper 90s.

Tonight:

Any rain activity will fizzle out with the loss of daytime heating. Expect quiet and muggy conditions, with lows only falling to the lower 70s.

Tuesday:

Hot and humid with a few isolated storm chances possible this afternoon. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s.

8 day forecast:

The heat and humidity continue through the remainder of the extended forecast. Isolated storm chances through the rest of the workweek. More widespread rain and storms will be possible by Friday, with an upper-level disturbance moving through the Midwest. Isolated storms will continue into the weekend, with only a slight cool down on tap for Saturday and Sunday.