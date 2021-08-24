Weather

Heat and humidity continue!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re adding another 90° afternoon to a 4-day streak! We’re starting off in the mid-70s Tuesday morning with sunshine! Should be another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the mid-90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s. There could also be a stray shower or storm this afternoon.

Lows Tuesday night will fall to the lower to mid-70s.

Another 90-degree day on tap for us Wednesday with sun and clouds. There will also be a very isolated chance for storms during the afternoon. More 90s Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s with a stray shower chance. This trend will continue through the end of the week with a stray shower chance.

Temperatures will slowly “cool” to the upper 80s with high humidity. Could feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s. The chance of storms will continue through the weekend with highs Sunday in the upper 80s.

We cool even more early next week with highs in the mid 80s Monday with highs in the lower 80s by Tuesday.