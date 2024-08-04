Heat and humidity growing during our first week of August

TONIGHT

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low 70s. Light and variable winds may foster the development of patchy fog, particularly in areas still moist from recent rainfall. This sets a calm backdrop for tomorrow’s increasing heat.

TOMORROW

The day will warm significantly under sunny skies, reaching highs in the low 90s. Morning calm will give way to a light westerly breeze in the afternoon, amplifying the day’s warmth. Despite stable atmospheric conditions, the approach of a thermal ridge suggests a hotter day than usual.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The evening will remain mostly clear with temperatures dropping back to the low 70s. The continuation of light and variable winds could lead to another round of fog in susceptible areas.

TUESDAY

Changes begin to manifest with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It will remain sunny and hot, with temperatures peaking in the low 90s. Calm winds in the morning will shift to come from the southwest, possibly aiding storm development later in the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Overnight, there’s a continued slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly before 2 AM. Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

A shift toward cooler, less humid conditions emerges, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Northeast winds at 7 to 9 mph will help usher in this more comfortable air.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Anticipate mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 60s, continuing the trend of cooler evenings.

THURSDAY

The pleasant weather persists, sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 6 mph will maintain the dry, less humid conditions, ideal for outdoor activities.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Conditions remain mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s. The gentle north-northeast wind at 5 to 7 mph will ensure another cool and serene night.

7 DAY FORECAST

This week begins hot but will transition to markedly cooler and less humid conditions, providing relief from the recent heat. Thunderstorm potential is highest on Tuesday, but the remainder of the week is set to be clear and pleasant, paving the way for a tranquil end to the week and into the weekend.