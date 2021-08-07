Weather

Heat and humidity keep rising

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We have been in this trend of warmer and more humid weather for the past few days. Unfortunately, this trend will keep going for several more days.Tonight – temperatures do not cool off as much.

Overnight low about 70.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, dry, hot and humid. Afternoon high near 90. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s.

Monday – Still hot and humid in the low 90s. there also will be some scattered showers developing.

Tuesday – Another hot humid day in the low 90s. some isolated showers possible.

The dew point temperature (a measure of humidity) will keep rising through Thursday. Then some relief

Saturday temperatures were 2 or 3 degrees above average.

For Sunday the heat and humidity keep increasing. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s Sunday afternoon. Take it easy if you can.

FutureCast shows a dry weather pattern over Indiana but some showers developing in Illinois.

Stay hydrated and use the sunblock Sunday. We will see above average temperatures again and lots of sunshine.

FutureCast shows showers moving in late Monday morning. besides bringing some much needed rain, the clouds may hold down temperatures a little bit.

How humid weather pattern holds through Thursday. Then a cold front should bring showers and slightly cooler temperatures into next weekend.