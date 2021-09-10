Weather

Heat and humidity return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nice start to Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with a clear sky. It should be a fantastic day with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity.

Friday night looks great with lows in the lower 60s.

A warm and slightly humid start to the weekend with highs Saturday in the mid to upper 80s with sunshine galore. Luckily, it’ll stay dry for the Colts’ home opener against the Seahawks with highs approaching the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine!

Heat and humidity will continue through early next week. Highs will top out in the mid-80s with sunshine. Rain chances return Tuesday and will be very spotty in nature during the afternoon. A cold front will pass through the state Wednesday, bringing in scattered showers and storms with highs cooling to the lower to mid-80s. Rain will move out Thursday with highs cooling to the mid-70s with sunshine!