Heat and humidity return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After a great weather weekend, comfortable and below seasonal temperatures through the afternoon. Highs Monday will top out in the mid-70s with a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Later Monday night lows will fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a toasty day with highs soaring to the upper 80s to near 90° with lots of sunshine. Highs by Wednesday will top out in the lower 90s with tropical-like humidity and scattered storm chances. There is the potential for severe thunderstorms with a slight risk across the middle half of the state.

Scattered storms and heat sticks around through the rest of the week. Highs Thursday will stick in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated chance for storms by the end of the week and through this upcoming weekend with highs in the lower to mid-80s.