Heat and humidity returns with rain on the way

Saturday: Skies will be mostly sunny with slightly warmer temperatures and a little more humidity.

Saturday Night: A mild night is in store with clear skies. If you have a telescope and point it to the sky, you might be able to see Saturn’s rings.

Sunday: Temperatures will be warmer than Saturday with temps flirting with the 90° mark. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds ranging from 5-15 out of the SW.

Monday: Rain will return to the forecast. The best chance to see rain will be in the evening and into the overnight. If you are heading out to watch the Indians take on the Clippers make sure you grab that rain gear as you head out the door.

8 Day Forecast: After a warm weekend, storms return for part of the day on Monday and Tuesday. The rain will be needed as we have been abnormally dry for this time of the year. The rain will move out and we will see partly cloudy skies heading into the weekend.