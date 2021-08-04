Weather

Heat and humidity returns!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and clear start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another great afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity! Plenty of sunshine as we head through the afternoon. An area of high pressure will keep us quiet through the day Wednesday. Lows will fall to the lower 60s.

Temperatures will inch closer to the seasonal high Thursday with highs in the mid-80s with humidity increasing as well. By the end of the week, highs will feel more like August with everyone in the mid to upper 80s with a few storm chances during the afternoon.

The heat and humidity really build through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s! Feel-like temperatures will get to the upper 90s to lower 100s. It’ll be sunny for the entire weekend! The heat sticks around for much of next week with lower 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday! Feel-like temperatures will be well into the lower 100s with storm chances through midweek.