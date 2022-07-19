Weather

Heat and humidity settle in

a warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Should be a bright start with a very bright afternoon out ahead of us. Humidity will be on the rise today with highs headed to the lower 90s! It’ll be the beginning of a hot and humid stretch for us. Tuesday highs will continue to warm to the mid 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower 100’s. There could be a stray storm chance during the afternoon. Highs will cool slightly Thursday but will still be close to 90°.

Friday highs will return to the lower 90s with sunshine.

This weekend will be a toasty one with highs in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday! Highs will remain in the lower to mid 90s through early next week with rain chances sticking around through Monday.