Heat and humidity creep back in next week

TODAY

Expect an afternoon marked by isolated showers between 1 PM and 2 PM, escalating to scattered thunderstorms post-2 PM. Early risers might encounter patchy fog before 9 AM, clearing up as the day progresses to reveal a mostly sunny sky with a high near 84°F. Winds will be gentle from the southeast.

TONIGHT

Thunderstorm activity continues, primarily before 8 PM, transitioning to a partly cloudy night with a calm wind setting, dipping to a low around 66°F.

TOMORROW

The day starts with a 40% chance of morning showers and thunderstorms after 8 AM, transitioning to a mostly sunny day with a high near 86°F. Winds shift from calm to a light southwesterly breeze in the afternoon.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The night is expected to be mostly clear, though patchy fog may develop after 2 AM. Temperatures will cool to a low around 68°F with calm conditions persisting.

SATURDAY

The day is mostly sunny with a slight 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM, as temperatures rise to a warm 89°F. Light winds turn westerly.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Evening may bring some showers and thunderstorms before 8 PM, with a slight chance of more thunderstorms after 2 AM. The sky mostly clears later, with a low around 71°F and a gentle west-southwest breeze.

SUNDAY

A typical summer day with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms under mostly sunny skies, with temperatures peaking near 90°F. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 9 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT

The night will be mostly clear, cooling down to around 75°F with a mild southwest wind.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead will see a mix of sunny days and scattered thunderstorms, particularly around midweek, with temperatures fluctuating around the mid to upper 80s. Each day carries a chance for precipitation, especially during the afternoon and evening, reflecting typical summer weather patterns in the region.