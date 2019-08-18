Heat builds with scattered storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 90° temps return with high humidity and scattered storm chances.

Today:

We’ll start the day off dry and humid. A mix of sun and clouds, along with a strong southerly flow will allow temps to surge into the 90s this afternoon.

Watch for scattered storms to develop later on this afternoon. Some heavy downpours, along with gusty winds will be a concern. Much of the area is under a marginal risk for severe storms later today.

Tonight:

Storm chances wind down for the most part overnight. Like last night, can’t rule out an isolated storm chance or two for the overnight hours, as lows only fall to the lower 70s.

Monday:

Much of the day is dry, hot and humid. An isolated shower may be possible late in the day, but will be few a far between. Highs top out in the upper 80s.

Tuesday:

Another decent shot for showers and storms for the area, as an upper level wave pushes across the state. Again, a few storms could be severe, as parts of central Indiana are included in a slight risk for severe storms Tuesday afternoon.

Before the rain, temperatures will be at their hottest this week for Tuesday afternoon, hitting the low to mid 90s.

8 day forecast:

A cold front zips through the state Wednesday, bringing another shot for showers and storms, before cooler and more comfortable air arrives Thursday through Saturday.