Heat continues with spotty storms Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Another humid evening on tap with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies tonight with lows only falling into the lower 70s, It’s going to be humid with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: We’re in store for another hot one with highs once again climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Look for mostly sunny skies with heat index values into the low to middle 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon hours.

Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk that the thunderstorms may reach severe criteria.

MONDAY: The heat and humidity continue for the beginning of the work week. Highs climb once again into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Look for partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST:

The upper level weather pattern keeps us hot and humid for the next several days. Highs continue to climb into the upper 80s close to 90 for much of next week. There’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon every day next week but we will see plenty of dry hours.