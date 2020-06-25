Heat, humidity, storm chances to end workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a warm summer day across central Indiana with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds.

Thursday night:

We will have a dry and cool night with a light breeze. Lows bottom out in the mid 60s.

Friday:

We will crank up the heat and humidity with showers and storms possible through the entire day and into the overnight hours.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible as there is a Marginal Risk of severe weather in place for the northern half of central Indiana. A Slight Risk sits across extreme northern Indiana. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail with heavy downpours and frequent lightning in any thunderstorm.

Highs will top out near the 90-degree mark.

Weekend:

The final full weekend of June will be active with several rounds for showers and storms throughout the weekend. High temperatures will be near or slightly above normal for Saturday and Sunday.

8 Day Forecast:

The active weather pattern will continue through next week. A gradual warming trend looks to work its way in through the end of next week as well.