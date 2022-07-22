Weather

Heat, humidity and storm chances!

A warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s this morning with clear skies! Should be a dry and hot end to the work week with highs topping out in the lower 90s with sunshine! Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower to mid 70s.

This weekend is looking hot, humid with storm chances arriving. Highs will soar to the mid 90s Saturday afternoon with feel like temperatures in the lower 100s. During the day we could see an isolated storm chance develop. Highs will ccontinue to remain warm through the day on Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 90s with isolated storm chances during the day.

Better chance of showers and storms to start off the work week next week with widely scattered showers and storms with highs cooling to the upper 80s. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue through Tuesday with highs returning to near seasonal in the mid 80s. Highs will warm towards 90° again late week next week with rain chances becoming few and far between through the end of the week.