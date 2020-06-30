Heat, humidity, storms through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had another hot and muggy day with showers and storms across central Indiana.
Tuesday night:
A few isolated storms with heavy downpours and lightning are possible tonight. We will be mild and mostly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the low 70s.
Wednesday:
Keep the umbrella handy for your Wednesday as isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the day and into the night.
Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Thursday:
We will have a hot Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity.
8 Day Forecast:
Prepare for a hot and humid end to the work week with isolated storm chances Friday. The 90° temperature trend looks to continue into the new work week next week.