Heat, humidity, storms through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had another hot and muggy day with showers and storms across central Indiana.

Tuesday night:

A few isolated storms with heavy downpours and lightning are possible tonight. We will be mild and mostly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the low 70s.

Wednesday:

Keep the umbrella handy for your Wednesday as isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the day and into the night.

Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday:

We will have a hot Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity.

8 Day Forecast:

Prepare for a hot and humid end to the work week with isolated storm chances Friday. The 90° temperature trend looks to continue into the new work week next week.