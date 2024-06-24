Heat persists with midweek storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Very warm conditions look to continue early this week. Some relief on the way late week.

This morning:

Skies are currently clear, and temperatures are a little more comfortable than what we’ve had the past few mornings. Dew points are also on the lower side, adding to the nice feel early this morning.

Monday:

Pretty quiet as we head through our Monday with high pressure settling in overhead. Mostly sunny skies for much of the day, with highs in the mid- and upper 80s and dew points a little lower, so there is no big separation in air temperature and it feels like temperatures.

Monday night:

An upper-level wave will be approaching from the north and west late tonight, which could trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms for the northern third of the state. There is also a chance for maybe some gusty winds with some of those storms way north along the Michigan State Line and around Lake Michigan.

Otherwise, overnight lows will fall to the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday:

Another shot of high heat is on the way for Tuesday, as high temperatures will surge into the mid-90s. Dew points will soar into the 70s, allowing for heat indices to likely flirt with 100° Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will move through late Tuesday night, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area heading into Wednesday. There is a low-end threat that some of the storms could be severe, with damaging winds being the primary concern.

Wednesday:

Rain chances will linger on into Wednesday as cooler and drier air gradually settles in. High temperatures on Wednesday top out into the mid-80s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather settles in for the end of the week. Expect highs around 80° heading into Thursday. High temperatures will top out into the mid- and upper-80s on Friday and Saturday. We could see some storm chances for the weekend, but a lot of dry time is expected, and temperatures will hover near seasonable levels heading into early next week.