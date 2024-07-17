Heat relief on the horizon after cold front passage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures and humidity will take a dive for the next several days.

This morning:

It’s another very muggy start across central Indiana this morning, with many areas hovering into the low to mid 70s. A few thunderstorms have been noted in northern Indiana as a cold front is slowly moving through the state.

Wednesday:

We will keep an eye out for a few isolated areas of fog very early this morning, but overall, I think we’re going to be pretty quiet. Expect partly cloudy skies with a couple of isolated downpours mainly south of I-70 late morning into the afternoon.

High temperatures will be running a shade cooler, topping out into the lower 80s this afternoon. The humidity will drop rapidly this afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Winds will shift out of the north and west, with gusts between 15 and 20 mph at times.

Wednesday night:

Very quiet and much more comfortable conditions overnight with dry air settling in. Look for overnight lows to fall to the mid and upper 50s.

Thursday:

Beautiful weather is setting up here for the next several days. Sunshine with cooler temperatures and much lower humidity is on the way for Thursday. Highs will top out in the mid- and upper-70s.

Friday:

Friday will be just a touch warmer, but really no different than Thursday. Again, it will be sunny and comfortable, with highs into the upper 70s to around 80°.

This weekend:

The weekend also looks quiet, but it will be warmer as we get on the back side of high pressure, allowing for more southerly winds to bring warmer temperatures to the region. Highs will top out into the lower 80s on Saturday and top out closer to average on Sunday, with highs into the mid-80s.

7 day forecast:

The pattern looks to remain relatively quiet, at least early next week. We may start to see some chances for showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast by the middle of the week.