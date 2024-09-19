Heat rolls on into the weekend | Sept 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near record temperatures continue through Saturday. Some potential for needed rain is in the extended forecast.

Thursday:

Quiet weather continues here for the day with mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures this afternoon. Highs will flirt with 90°. The record high for today is 93, set back in 1940.

Thursday night:

Again quiet weather tonight with clear skies. With low humidity, temperatures should remain fairly comfortable as we dip down to the lower 60s.

Friday:

Upper-level ridging continues for much of our Friday, leaving us sunny and hot. High temperatures should reach the lower 90s for Friday afternoon.

There are some hints that the upper-level wave will shift into the state briefly late Friday night into the overnight. This could trigger a brief isolated thunderstorm across the northwestern and central portions of our state. As it appears now, storm chances are going to be few and far between, but there is a chance that we could have some strong gusty winds and the potential for some larger hail.

This weekend:

The start of the weekend remains hot and a little more humid, with highs into the lower 90s for the afternoon hours on Saturday.

On Sunday, the upper ridge will shift E, which should allow for more systems to start moving toward the Midwest. By Sunday afternoon, a warm front will move in, and that could bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area to wrap up the weekend.

High temperatures will top out into the mid-80s.

Needed rain next week?

There is some promise as we enter into the new work week with several rain opportunities as we experience a pattern flip. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Monday with highs into the lower 80s. A cold front moving through for Tuesday and Wednesday should give us more widespread precipitation chances. High temperatures will return to the mid and upper 70s, much closer to average as we head into the middle of next week.

Seven-day rainfall estimates now look a bit more promising, with parts of our state potentially reaching over 2 inches of rainfall over the next week.