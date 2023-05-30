Heating up this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer temperatures settle in for the next several days with a few spotty rain chances possible.

Tuesday:

Quiet and mild start to the day. Humidity will be up just a touch this afternoon, which could aid in a few spotty downpours/thunderstorms to develop during the peak heating of the day. Most areas should stay dry, but those that are lucky enough to get under one of these pop-ups could get a much needed drink!

Highs top out in the mid/upper 80s.

Tuesday night:

Isolated rain/storm chances will die out once the sun sets. Lows will fall to the mid 60s.

Wednesday:

Sunny, hot and a little muggy. A few isolated downpours may develop for the afternoon, again. Highs top out near 90°

Thursday:

Another hot day with a few spotty rain chances during the peak heating hours. Highs should reach near 90°.

8 day forecast:

Humidity will dial back a bit with high pressure sliding in from the south and sliding west – keeping the heat in place but pulling in drier air. Temperatures will hover around 90° between Friday through Monday. A cold front is set to move in Monday/Tuesday, bringing a chance for much needed rain with slightly cooler temps.