Heating up this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer temperatures settle in for the next several days with a few spotty rain chances possible.
Tuesday:
Quiet and mild start to the day. Humidity will be up just a touch this afternoon, which could aid in a few spotty downpours/thunderstorms to develop during the peak heating of the day. Most areas should stay dry, but those that are lucky enough to get under one of these pop-ups could get a much needed drink!
Highs top out in the mid/upper 80s.
Tuesday night:
Isolated rain/storm chances will die out once the sun sets. Lows will fall to the mid 60s.
Wednesday:
Sunny, hot and a little muggy. A few isolated downpours may develop for the afternoon, again. Highs top out near 90°
Thursday:
Another hot day with a few spotty rain chances during the peak heating hours. Highs should reach near 90°.
8 day forecast:
Humidity will dial back a bit with high pressure sliding in from the south and sliding west – keeping the heat in place but pulling in drier air. Temperatures will hover around 90° between Friday through Monday. A cold front is set to move in Monday/Tuesday, bringing a chance for much needed rain with slightly cooler temps.