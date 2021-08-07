Weather

Heating up this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several rounds of near 90° heat will move in over the extended period.

Saturday:

Storms this morning have moved into northern parts of the state, and will likely impact far northern counties over central Indiana through midmorning.

Much of the day should be quiet, with just a few isolated showers and storms developing later this afternoon.

Highs will jump to the middle and upper 80s.

Saturday night:

Expect it to be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday:

It will be dry, hot and humid day as a ridge builds in across the Midwest. Highs top out in the lower 90s, with heat index values in the middle 90s.

8 day forecast:

An active week is on the way with some much-needed rain chances on the way starting Monday, as a trough digs out over the Midwest. There is a possibility for a few strong storms early in the week. More storm activity will be triggered by the hot afternoon hours Monday through Thursday. Highs early in the week will top out in the lower 90s. With high humidity, will likely see heat index values flirting with 100°.

Th

The pattern looks to cool down closer to average late in the work week.