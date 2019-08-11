Heating up with storm chances returning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures return to near 90° as storm chances return to open the work week.

Today:

A pretty nice end to the weekend. You’ll notice a slight uptick in temperatures as we head into the afternoon. Humidity will be slightly higher, but not oppressive. Highs top out in the upper 80s.

Tonight:

Quiet and mild overnight as lows dip to the upper 60s

Monday:

Hottest day of the week as temperatures will surge to the lower 90s. Much of the daytime hours should be dry, with the exception of a spotty afternoon storm.

Main event for storms likely doesn’t move in until late Monday night/overnight, as a line of storms races in from Iowa and Illinois.

Some of the storms could be severe, highlighted by the Slight Risk over much of central Indiana. Damaging wind and heavy rain will be the primary threats.

8 day forecast:

We’ll have a few lingering showers Tuesday morning before dry air settles in over the area. Very pleasant conditions starting Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity. We’ll stay dry through the next weekend, as temperatures slowly climb to near 90° by next Saturday.