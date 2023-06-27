Heating up with storm chances the next several days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After enduring a hazy and mostly cloudy Tuesday, we’ll continue to work in a warmup with an active pattern in the mix.

Tuesday night: Expect hazy skies to stick around through tonight due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. There will also be areas of patchy fog. Cloud cover will be partial with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Areas of patchy fog are expected to start Wednesday. The smoke from the wildfires will also continue to hang around and create hazy skies. Air quality will likely be worse once again in some spots. We will also track the chance for a few showers in the afternoon hours through central Indiana.

There is potential for isolated stronger storms late Wednesday night points north of Lafayette with isolated damaging winds being the primary threat.

Highs look to return into the mid 80s.

Thursday: The heat continues to build in through Thursday with increasing humidity. Rain and storm chances will also increase with scattered storms expected to develop throughout the day.

Most of Indiana is currently under a level one out of five risk for strong to severe storms with western Indiana in a Slight Risk (level 2/5). The severe threat timeline will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Highs look to be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

8-Day Forecast: The active and hot weather pattern carries on through the end of the workweek and the first weekend of July. Stronger storms are also possible on Friday and Saturday. Above normal temperatures look to stick around going into the first full week of July next week.