Weather

Heavy rain and a few severe storms possible southward Sunday night

Another night of loud weather is in store. A system approaches late evening, that will bring heavy rain and possibly strong to severe storms through the overnight.

SEVERE RISK: A warm front will try to push northward into the state overnight helping to enhance the threat for severe storms. Any storms that turn severe in nature will be in the southern half of the state, with a greatest chance of severe weather near the Ohio River valley. The Storm Prediction Center does have southern Indiana in a “slight” (level 2 out of 3) risk for severe storms. The best chance would be for damaging wind of 60+ mph, and the slim chance of an isolated tornado. These threats will come after 9 p.m. and linger into the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: We’ll keep you informed of any severe weather; otherwise, expect heavy rain at times. Temperatures won’t drop much yet, except in the northern half of the state where colder air has already begun taking over. Lows will drop to the 30s in the northern half of the state; mainly 40s southward.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms will linger for the Monday morning wake-up call. With cold air moving in behind this system, our high temperature will occur in the morning hours across most of the Hoosier state. Things will dry up as the day progresses. Expect mainly 40s northward; 50s to the south.

PRECIPITATION TOTALS: As mentioned, expect heavy rain with this system at times. Much of central and southern Indiana will see over an inch, with two inches possible in isolated areas.

8-DAY: Mild and dry conditions will return for the middle of the week, with rain and snow showers possible for the Hoosier state again Friday.