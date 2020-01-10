Heavy rain and possible flooding through Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A soggy start to the morning with already an inch of water on the ground. Showers will stick around through the afternoon and evening with periods of heavy rain this evening.

Highs for Friday will warm to the lower 60s. A Flood Watch will go into effect at 7 this evening and will last through Saturday evening.

Rain will continue through the day on Saturday with the heaviest and steadiest of rain late morning and early afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 60s. Rain will begin to die down late Saturday with colder air working in right behind it. Any leftover rain will transition to a wintry mix late. Sunday will be drier and cooler. Highs will top out in the lower 40s with more sunshine through the day.

A mild start to the workweek with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° and lots of sunshine! It’s not until midweek were we see our next system which will bring rain and then much colder temperatures!