Weather

Heavy rain and storms return

A quiet start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s with a mix of clearing on clouds. Today will be a day of chancge with our next system arriving bringing in widespread heavy rain and a few stroms. We could a few scattered showers as early as noon with highs climbing to the upper 40s! Better chance of heavy and steady widespready rain this evening with a few stronger storm embedded this evening. Most of the stronger stuff will be in southern Indiana. Lows will fall to the lower 40s. Rain will taper off early Thursday morning. Highs on Thiursday will still remain warm with most spots hitting the lower 50s early on with highs cooling through the 40s then 30s during the day with the cold front passing through. Any left over moisture will transition to the a few light flurries. Lows will bottom out in the lower 30s.

A few isolated light snow showers possible Friday with highs in the mid 30s. We’ll be chilly through the weekend with highs in the upper 30s. Next system arrives Sunday! This could give us a light mix or just plain snow showers. We could see some accumulation with this if it stays snow. We’ll know more closer to Sunday.

Next week highs will top out in the lower 40s through mid week with a rain snow mix mid week.