Heavy rain for Friday and Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet and cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and feel-like temperatures in the teens.

We’ll warm up quickly Thursday with highs in the lower 50s! Winds out of the south which will be gusty at times, will funnel in some warm air helping boost our temperatures. Clouds will begin to thicken up with an area of low pressure just west of the us. That will spark up a few light showers in our western communities late tonight with a better chance of showers overnight and Friday.

Friday will be a soggy day with showers in and out the entire day. Highs will be even warmer with highs in the lower 60s. We have a Flood Watch from Friday evening to Saturday evening with the heaviest rain expected. Rain will be the heaviest Saturday morning with pockets of heavy and steady rain through the afternoon. We could see a wintry mix in our northern communities. At the end of the day most spots could see between 3-4″ of rain. Highs will also fall through the afternoon with highs starting out in the 50s with day time highs falling through the 40s.

Sunday will be a dry day with a lingering flurry early Sunday morning. Highs will still warm above the average highs with spots in the lower 40s. Next week starts off warm and dry. Next potent system arrives mid week with scattered afternoon showers with significantly colder air Thursday and Friday.