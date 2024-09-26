Helene’s remnants to bring gusty winds, widespread rain starting Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Widespread rain is expected to move in by Friday morning.

This morning:

​It’s a quiet and comfortable start across much of the state here this morning with mainly clear skies and temperatures hovering into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Helene:

Meanwhile in the Gulf of Mexico we’re keeping an eye out on hurricane Helene which is now a category one hurricane with over 80 mile per hour sustained winds.

Helene is scheduled to intensify through Thursday potentially becoming a category 4 storm as it makes landfall along the big bend region in Florida Thursday afternoon or evening.

Thursday:

We’ll start to see the effects of Helene as we get later on into the day with an increase of cloud cover into the afternoon. High temperatures will top out into the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday night:

As Helene gets closer clouds will continue to increase winds will also increase and a few light showers will be possible during the overnight hours especially for areas along and South of I-70.

Overnight lows will range into the low to mid 60s.

Friday/Friday night:

We will notice the effects of Helene in full force for much of Friday. Expect widespread rain to develop along and South of I-70 for much of our Friday. There is the potential for some heavy downpours at times.

In addition gusty winds will accompany the rain with gusts exceeding 40 mph at times.

High temperatures will top out into the mid 70s.

Steady and heavy rain will continue into the overnight hours Friday gradually breaking up as we get closer to Daybreak on Saturday.

This weekend:

The remnants of Helene and the upper level low will continue to squeeze out scattered showers for the weekend. For the most part rain chances for the weekend should be much lighter than what we expect for Friday. In addition to that showers will be much more isolated leaving us with some dry time both Saturday and especially Sunday.

Winds will remain higher as we head through the weekend especially Saturday but not quite as strong as what we expect for Friday.

How much rain?

In terms of rainfall the most beneficial and higher amounts of rain will likely be just South of the Indy metro area where many could receive anywhere between 2:00 to 4:00 inches of rainfall. In the Indy metro area look for around an inch of rainfall with slightly higher amounts South and lower amounts north.

7 day forecast:

Heading into next week temperatures will remain near normal with isolated chances for rain on Monday and Tuesday as the upper level low associated with Helene starts to break down. A cold front moving on Tuesday could bring a brief shower and will likely bring some cooler temperatures for the midweek with Wednesdays highs possibly not getting out of the 60s.