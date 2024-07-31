High heat and storm risks continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat indices could reach over 100° over the next few days.

This morning:

Quiet and muggy conditions continue here this morning with mainly clear skies.

Wednesday:

We’re expecting another very hot and humid day today. Partly cloudy skies for much of the morning. We’ll watch for the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and into the evening. There is a threat of severe storms, with damaging winds being the primary concern, but hailstones and even a quick spin-up of a tornado are definitely possible.

High temperatures will top out around 90, with heat indices into the mid- to upper 90s.

Wednesday night:

Mostly cloudy conditions and muggy overnight. There could also be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. It will be super uncomfortable, with lows only falling to the mid-70s.

Thursday:

Similar setup for Thursday with hot and humid conditions. Partly cloudy skies for the morning, with scattered thunderstorms returning for the afternoon and early evening hours. Again, a few of those storms could be severe, with damaging winds being the primary concern. There’s also a threat of very heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

It will be the hottest day of the week, with highs into the low 90s. Heat indices could exceed 105° for the afternoon.

Friday:

On Friday, an upper-level low will move through the Midwest. This should bring down our temperatures by quite a bit for Friday afternoon, and we’ll bring on and off showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day.

This weekend:

Scattered showers continue to kick off the weekend on Saturday as that upper-level low continues to slowly move overhead. High temperatures will top out into the low to mid 80s on Friday. Skies should clear for Sunday, allowing us to heat up quite a bit. Highs will be close to 90° as we wrap up the weekend.

7 day forecast:

Quiet weather looks to be the rule as we open up the new work and school week next week with seasonable temperatures. Highs will top out into the mid- and upper-80s through Wednesday of next week.