High heat continues as storms return Wednesday afternoon | Aug. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another heat advisory is in effect Wednesday.

This morning:

Muggy conditions again this morning, with temperatures into the lower 70s across much of the state. There’s also some scattered thunderstorms that have developed during the overnight hours, mainly along and north of I-70. Look for these storms to continue through around Daybreak.

Wednesday:

Heat advisory remains in effect across much of central and eastern Indiana as high temperatures will surge into the mid 90s this afternoon. With the high humidity, it feels like temperatures will likely exceed 105.

Scattered thunderstorms will likely develop by mid- to late afternoon. There is the possibility of an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threat. The potential also exists for torrential downpours and isolated flash flooding concerns.

Wednesday night:

Scattered storms will wrap up early this evening; we’ll be left with muggy conditions overnight with lows down to the lower 70s.

Thursday:

Hot conditions continue into your Thursday with lots of sunshine. There could be some isolated thunderstorms developing by late afternoon, but our chances are much lower compared to Wednesday. Highs will hover into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures close to 100°.

Friday:

Friday should be our last really hot and humid day. High temperatures will top out into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures close to 100°. There’s also the threat of a few isolated late afternoon storms.

Extended forecast:

The holiday weekend looks good with the exception of a few scattered thunderstorms Saturday morning as a cold front works through. Temperatures should be a bit cooler as a result, with highs into the low 80s Saturday afternoon. Humidity looks to remain on the high side for the start of the holiday weekend. Sunday looks much better with highs into the low 80s but falling humidity throughout the day. Much more comfortable air settles in Labor Day and through much of next week, with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s.