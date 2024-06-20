High heat continues into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat indices will hover around 100° for the next few days.

This morning:

It’s another muggy morning with dew points into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures are hanging out into the mid-70s this morning, and some areas with fog have been noted.

Thursday:

This afternoon is another hot and humid day on tap, with highs into the low to mid-90s and heat indices into the mid to upper 90s. We can’t rule out an isolated storm, but we think those would be few and far between.

Thursday night:

Tonight will be another quiet and muggy overnight, with lows dipping into the low to mid 70s.

Friday:

The upper ridge continues to hang out over the eastern half of the country, allowing for the extreme heat to continue on Friday. High temperatures will jump back up into the mid-90s, and heat indices will be close to 100° for Friday afternoon.

This weekend:

The high heat continues for the weekend. Expect sunshine on Saturday with highs into the mid-90s and heat indices around 100° for the afternoon. Highs will be closer to the upper 80s and lower 90s for Sunday thanks to some clouds ahead of a cold front that will slide through the area to wrap up the weekend. That cold front could also bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon and evening.

8 day forecast:

The heat won’t be quite as extreme following the cold front on Monday, as highs return to the mid-80s, still plenty warm enough for this time of year. We will likely see temperatures return to near 90° through the middle of next week, with a few storm chances possible for Tuesday and Wednesday.