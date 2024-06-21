High heat continues, rain chances possible Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat indices will hover near 100° through Saturday.

This morning:

We’re off to another very muggy, quiet, and clear start across the area. Temperatures are hovering in the mid-70s across central Indiana. Dew points are into the mid and upper 60s.

Friday:

Our hot stretch continues. An air quality alert will be in place across most of central and southern Indiana today.

The humidity will actually be slightly lower today, which will allow for hotter temperatures this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and highs will finish into the mid 90s, with heat indices into the mid and upper 90s.

Friday night:

Clear skies were quiet and muggy overnight, with lows falling to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday:

Saturday looks to be a pretty hot day again, with plenty of sunshine and highs into the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will likely hover around the upper 90s to near 100°. There is also a chance for an isolated or pop-up thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

Sunday:

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front passes through the state. No severe weather is expected, but some much-needed rain between maybe 1/10 and 1/2 an inch is possible across portions of central Indiana.

Highs will top out into the mid- and upper-80s on Sunday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Sunny start to our work week on Monday. High temperatures will top out into the mid- to upper 80s. There is potential for the hottest day of the year on Tuesday as high temperatures top out into the mid-90s and heat indices go well over 100°. There’s a chance for more organized thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. That system will usher in much cooler and more refreshing air at the end of the week. Highs by Thursday and Friday top out into the low to mid 80s.