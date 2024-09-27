High wind warning, heavy rain will make for a difficult Friday | Sept. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind gusts could exceed 60mph at times this afternoon.

This morning:

The remnants of Helene have arrived central IN steady light showers moving through the central and southern portions of the state. Temperatures are hovering into the 60s, and winds are elevated but not extremely high as of yet.

Friday:

Rain coverage will continue to fill in across much of the central portions and southern portions of the state. As we head into the afternoon, we anticipate that the intensity of the rain will increase.

Potentially a bigger issue will be the strong wind gusts that develop later this afternoon and this evening. A high wind warning was issued early this morning for central Indiana with wind advisories to the North and South. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph later this afternoon and into the evening and the high wind warning area, which could lead to numerous power outages for the second half of our Friday.

Despite how dry we have been, there is the potential for some localized flash flooding considering the heavy rain that we anticipate this afternoon and this evening, especially for southern portions of the state where we could see anywhere between one and three inches of rainfall south of Interstate 70.

Meanwhile, high temperatures will top out into the lower to mid 70s.

Friday night:

Steady rain with heavy downpours at times will continue across the overnight. Winds should ease up quite a bit as we head through the overnight hours as well. An additional one to two inches of rainfall is likely in the Indianapolis metro area, with an additional 2 to 3 inches possible in southern portions of the state.

Overnight lows will fall to the mid-60s.

This weekend:

The remnants of Helene will continue to bring scattered showers to the region for the weekend. There will be some intermittent downpours from time to time, but most of the rain should be relatively light and scattered both Saturday and Sunday. Be advised that there will be numerous rain chances both days this weekend.

The highest rainfall amounts will be in the southern half of the state.

High temperatures will top out into the low 70s for Saturday and mid 70s for Sunday.

7 day forecast:

The upper-level low will continue to weaken as we open up the new work week for Monday and Tuesday, but we know we may still see a few spotty showers from time to time to open up the work week. High temperatures will top out into the middle 70s for Monday and Tuesday. A cold front marching through Tuesday evening will bring a surge of cooler temperatures in for the midweek, with highs hovering around 70° for Wednesday and Thursday.