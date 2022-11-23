Weather

Holiday forecast

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s with clear skies! Should be another fantastic day with highs in the mid to upper 50s with loads of sunshine! Lows tonight will fall to the mid 30s.

Thanksgiving will start off dry with clouds and sunshine. Clouds will increase through the afternoon with a cold front approaching the state. This will generate shower late in the evening, just after most Thanksgiving meals. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. Showers will stick around overnight with lows in the mid 40s. Could be dodging a few light shower early on Black Friday morning. Rain should move out mid afternoon Friday but we’ll hold on to a lot of cloud cover through the rest of the day with highs in the lower 50s.

MIld temperatures stick around through this weekend with scattered afternoon showers Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. We’ll keep in the chance for a few lingering morning showers Sunda ywith highs cooling to the upper 40s. Mild stretch will continue through much of next week with highs in the mid 40s to start with sunshine. Highs will continue to warm to the lower to mid 50s.