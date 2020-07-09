Hot Thursday afternoon with scattered storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A muggy and warm day with highs in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s. Scattered storms will develop through the afternoon with some heavy rain and gusty winds possible with the pop-up storms.

Thursday night scattered storms will continue. There is a marginal risk of severe weather northwest of Indy.

Scattered storms Friday morning and afternoon as a cold front passes through the state. Highs will cool to the upper 80s with still highs humidity.

This weekend will be a split one for now with highs continuing to cool to the mid-80s Saturday. Partly sunny skies for most of the day with a stray shower possible. Sunday will be a bit soggier and cooler with highs in the lower 80s with showers and storms.

Next week, the heat and humidity will build right back in with highs returning to the upper 80s to near 90s.