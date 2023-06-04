Hot and dry weather continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Well above average temperatures continues much of this week, with very limited rain chances over the extended forecast period.

Sunday:

Quiet weather for the day, with slightly cooler, but still very warm temperatures for this time of year. Some smoke from wildfires raging in Quebec will likely hover overhead today – making for a little more vibrant sunrise and sunset. The bright blue sky will also be a bit muted.

Highs top out in the mid/upper 80s this afternoon.

Sunday night:

With dry air in place and a northwest flow, temperatures should be a bit cooler and more comfortable overnight. Lows fall to the mid/upper 50s.

Monday:

Quiet and warm start to the work week. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Tuesday:

A weak cold front will drag in from the north. There is a slight chance for a shower Tuesday afternoon/evening. With already dry air in place, along with a reinforcing shot of drier air behind the front, precipitation will be very limited.

Highs top out in the low/mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

Cooler temperatures settle in for the middle/end of the week, with highs a bit closer to the seasonal normal. Rain chances a slim to none through at least the start of the weekend. Some hints of an storm system moving in as early as Saturday night/Sunday, but too far out to be confident on the “if” and “when”.