Weather

Hot and humid day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re starting off with some fog in spots but most are mainly clear with temperatures in the lower 70s. It’ll be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Feel like temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. A cold front will approach the state later tonight, generating showers and storms. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday will be a hot day with highs in the upper 80s with spotty shower and storm chances.

90s return for much of next week with miserable humidity. Highs Monday will top out in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the mid 90s. Tuesday will be even warmer by a degree or two with feel like temperatures in the lower 100s. That will linger through Wednesday. By the end of the week, highs will cool to the mid 80s with rain chances.