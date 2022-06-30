Weather

Hot and humid day!

A warmer start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s wit sunshine! It’ll warm up on a hurry today with highs in the lower 90s with humidity still low. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s. Through the end of the week highs will remain warm with highs in the lower 90s with increasing humidity. There is an isolated rain and storm chance during the afternoon.

Rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend with dry time as well. The warm front will set up shop over the state continuing to generate shower and storm chances. Highs will top out in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

We return to the lower 90s to start off the work week and the fourth! Rain will arrive during the morning hours of Monday but we should salvage the afternoon with dry time and sunshine. Much needed rain chances will continue through most of the work week next week with highs remaining toasty in the upper 80s.