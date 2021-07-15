Weather

Hot and humid day with rain chances returning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to Thursday morning with a mainly clear sky to start the day. Expect cloud cover to increase through the afternoon with an approaching cold front. It’ll also be a hot and steamy day with highs in the upper 80s with feel like temperatures in the lower 90s! A few isolated storms Thursday afternoon and evening with a better chance of showers and storms.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather overnight and early Friday morning with a gusty thunderstorm possible. Lows will fall to the lower 70s.

It should be a soggy end to the week with scattered showers and storms possible at anytime during the morning and afternoon. Highs will also cool to the lower 80s.

There is a chance of showers and storms to start the weekend with highs in the lower 80s. Luckily, the showers and storms will move out Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

We’re in store for a nice dry stretch for the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine through Wednesday. Highs will warm to near seasonal, with highs in the lower to mid-80s. The next chance of rain will arrive Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.