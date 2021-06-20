Weather

Hot and humid Father’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is warm and humid start to our Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine to start the day with a partly sunny sky through the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 with feel-like temperatures in the mid 90s. There could be a pop up storm this afternoon and evening. Tonight lows will cool to the lower 70s. Overnight and early Monday morning, we have a chance of a gusty thunderstorm. There is a marginal risk in Indianapolis and places further south, a slight risk for northern portions of the state and and an enhanced risk for northern Indiana extending into the Chicagoland area. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday with highs cooling to the lower 80s. After the cold front clears, temperatures and humidity will drop off across the state. Highs in the middle of the week will top out in the lower to mid 70s with mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures, humidity and shower chances will increase by the end of the week with highs warming to the lower to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Scattered storms will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.