Hot and humid holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of near 90° temperatures are on tap to wrap up the holiday weekend.

Monday:

Quiet weather continues as we remain under the influence of a late season heat dome. Expect a few clouds, but more sun than anything. Highs top out in the upper 80s/lower 90s.

Heat indices will hover around the middle 90s.

Monday night:

Mostly clear and muggy overnight. Lows only fall to the lower/middle 70s.

Tuesday:

A weakening area of low pressure will come out of Texas, sparking showers and storms across the area late Tuesday morning into the afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected, but heavy downpours and a few gusty downbursts could be possible through the day.

High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s.

Wednesday:

A cold front will work through the state Wednesday afternoon, again sparking showers and storms across the area. Storms should stay below severe limits, but like Tuesday, a few heavy downpours and some gusty winds will be possible. This front will usher in a pattern change, bringing more seasonable air to the region for the rest of the week.

Highs top out in the middle 80s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather for the remainder of the extended. High temperatures will hover near average, with crisp overnight lows in the upper 50s into the weekend.