Hot and humid through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high heat and humidity will be the main weather story for the next several days.

There’s a very slim chance an isolated shower may pop up early this evening, but most of the area should stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the lower 80s this evening.

It’s going to be mild and muggy tonight with lows only falling into the lower 70s by early Friday morning.

We’ll see lots of sunshine during the afternoon making it another perfect pool day.

Highs climb close to 90 once again with heat index values or feels-like temperatures in the lower 90s. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun when you can.

This weekend is going to be hot and humid. Look for mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90. Heat index values climb into the lower 90s.

Rain chances will be low but there is a very slight chance an isolated shower may pop up during the peak heating of the day.

8DAY FORECAST

This hot and humid weather pattern continues through much of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s close to 90 with high humidity. Isolated rain chances will be possible for the first part of the week. Rain chances will increase a little more later in the week. Right now it looks hot and humid with an isolated shower for Fourth of July.