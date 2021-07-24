Weather

Hot and humid weather continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We are now stuck in a hot and humid weather pattern that will last at least the next 4 or 5 days. Saturday the temperature reached at least the upper 80s in most areas with the heat index values in the 90s. We get a little break when some widely scattered showers move through late this evening and again toward Sunday morning.

Tonight – Widely scattered showers and it stays warm and steamy overnight. Low 72

Sunday – A chance for some showers in southern Indiana in the early morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88 with heat index in the 90s.

Monday – Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

Tuesday – Mostly sunny hot and humid. High 91



Caught a picture for University of Indianapolis right after the showers had moved through. Clearing skies!

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for extreme north and northwest Indiana until 11:00 PM. Severe weather not expected in central Indiana.

A line of showers and storms moved from western Indiana through the Indy metro area and then weakened.

Another weak area of scattered showers could move through central Indiana during the early morning hours.

Indianapolis temperature was cooled temporarily by the showers moving through. However, like today, this will be the typical situation for the next several days. Afternoon actual temperatures in the upper 80s.

Then accounting for the humidity, the heat index temperatures mean it will feel like it is in the 90s. Take it easy out there!

Stays warm and muggy tonight and a few nights to come.

Warm and steamy again Sunday.

8 Day Outlook – Our weather stays hot and humid through Thursday. then a cold front moves through and brings us some showers followed by a little cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday.