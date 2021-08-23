Weather

Hot and humid week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several more days of 90° heat are expected this week, with very limited rain chances.

Monday:

Mostly sunny conditions with hot temperatures a slightly higher humidity values. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s, with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s this afternoon.

Monday night:

Mostly clear and muggy. Lows fall to the lower 70s.

Tuesday:

A weak wave moving through during the day could provide parts of the state with a few isolated showers and storms. Otherwise, it’s a hot and humid day, with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices close to 100°.

8 day forecast:

Nearly daily rain chances will continue through the end of this weekend. Like last week, many more areas will remain dry than wet.

Heat will continue through the end of the week, with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Not much of a cooldown on tap for the weekend, with highs in the middle and upper 80s.