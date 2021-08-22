Weather

Hot and humid week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Limited rain chances along with steamy temperatures headline the forecast this week.

Sunday:

We’ll start the morning off quiet, with some patchy areas of fog. Expect sunny conditions the rest of the day, with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon.

Sunday night:

It will be a clear, quiet and humid night. Lows fall to the lower 70s.

Monday:

Expect another dry and hot day, as high pressure keeps us quiet to kick off the week. Highs top out around 90.

8 day forecast:

Not much change in the forecast for the rest of the week. Expect several rounds of 90-degree heat. With highs humidity, you can expect heat indices close to 100 for several days.

Storm chances will again be limited, with only pop up afternoon storms expected starting Tuesday through the end of the weekend.