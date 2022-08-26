Weather

Hot and humid weekend

A few spotty showers this morning are possible with most spots waking up to plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 60s. We should have a seasonal end to week with highs in the lower 80s with an isolated shower chance through the afternoon. Tonight lows will fall to the mid 60s with clear skies.

This weekend highs will soar to the upper 80s with increasing humidity with sunshine! It gets even warmer Sunday with highs in the lower 90s with sunshine to start then rain and storm chances increasing through the evening hours.

Highs remain toasty Monday with most spots in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms. Highs will trend cooler Tuesday with rain chances still in the mix with highs in the mis 80s. Lower 80s wil return for the end of the week with sunshine!