Hot and humid with a chance for storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking isolated showers and storms heading into the weekend.



Thursday night:

After another hot day you can expect a warm and muggy night with temperatures in the 80s for much of the evening. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers mainly north of interstate 70 Thursday night.

Skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures fall to the low 70s overnight.

Friday:

You’ll want to prepare for a hot and humid afternoon with spotty showers and thunderstorms. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with brief heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Showers and storms will move out around sunset.

Saturday:

Saturday will be the best weather day of the week with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. It won’t be as warm and not as humid Saturday with highs in the low 80s.



Sunday:

It will be slightly warmer by Sunday afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry, with a slight chance for isolated showers Sunday night.

8 Day forecast:

Isolated showers and storms will develop Tuesday night. Numerous showers and storms will bring wet weather our way Wednesday. You can expect above-normal temperatures for much of next week with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.