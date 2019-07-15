Hot and humid with storm chances today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and humid start to the week with temperatures in the lower 70s with sun and clouds Monday morning. Highs today will soar to the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s! Scattered storms will develop late Monday afternoon with some heavy rain at times. A few showers continue overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Better chance of showers and storms Tuesday with a marginal risk of severe weather in southwest Indiana. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Barry will cool us down with highs in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue through Wednesday with highs slowly inching towards the mid-80s.

Once the rain moves out Thursday temperatures are really going to warm up. We’ll return to the lower 90s with heat indices on the lower 100s through the end of the week.